Browns' Greedy Williams: Remains without return timeline
Williams (shoulder) remains without a return timetable as he deals with nerve damage in his shoulder, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Williams has spent the entire season on IR and seems unlikely to return this year. The 2019 second-round pick had 47 tackles as a rookie.
