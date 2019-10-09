Williams (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

This is Williams' first time practicing in three weeks, and he'll look to get up to game speed before Sunday's matchup versus the Seahawks. Denzel Ward (hamstring) also returned to practice, so the Browns' secondary could have both players healthy for the first time since Week 2.

