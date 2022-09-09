site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Greedy Williams: Ruled out for Week 1
RotoWire Staff
Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Panthers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Williams didn't practice Thursday or Friday, so his unavailability doesn't come as a surprise. In his absence, expect A.J. Green to step up as the primary nickel cornerback during Week 1.
