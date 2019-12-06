Play

Williams (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Williams practiced in full Friday after beginning the week with two straight limited sessions. The rookie second-round pick appears set to draw his usual start at cornerback across from Denzel Ward in Week 14.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories