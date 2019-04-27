The Browns selected Williams in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 46th overall.

Williams' surprising skid into the middle of the second round finally came to an end when Cleveland was on the clock for its first pick of the draft. The LSU product had the third-fastest 40-yard dash (4.37) among corners at this year's combine and is lauded for being a smooth athlete with excellent coverage instincts and ball skills. He's also tall for a corner at just under 6-foot-2. The knock on Williams is his lack of aggressiveness as a tackler. Still, the cornerback-specific skills Williams brings to the table will make him a valuable boundary piece for the Cleveland secondary.