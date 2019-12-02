Coach Freddie Kitchens said Monday that Williams (shoulder) is still receiving medical evaluation, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Kitchens expressed optimism that Williams may have avoided a major injury, but details surrounding the rookie cornerback's recovery timetable still remain undisclosed. Williams picked up the shoulder issue during Sunday's loss to the Steelers. As long as he remains sidelined, Terrance Mitchell stands to play an expanded role on defense.