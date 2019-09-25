Play

Williams (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Williams began jogging Monday and said he believed he'd be ready for Week 4's game versus the Ravens, but his initial absence from practice tells a different story. He still has two more practices this week to work in some capacity, and a quick progression would be favorable considering the Ravens rank seventh in the league with 295 passing yards per game.

