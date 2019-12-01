Williams (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Williams was forced to exit the contest in the fourth quarter, and it's unclear how he picked up the shoulder issue. As long as the 2019 second-round pick is sidelined, however, look for Terrance Mitchell to be the beneficiary to see an increase in snaps during the game.