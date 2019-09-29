Play

Williams (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's divisional tilt in Baltimore.

As expected, the hamstring injury that kept Williams from practicing all week will sideline him Sunday. The Browns' secondary will also be without Denzel Ward (hamstring), setting the stage for Terrance Mitchell and T.J. Carrie to serve as the team's starting cornerbacks.

