Joseph is competing with Austin Seibert for the Browns' placekicking job, ESPN.com reports.

Joseph went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft and subsequently lost a kicking competition in Miami. However, he moved on quickly and got picked up by the Browns following Week 2. From there, he converted 17-of-20 field goal attempts, but just 24-of-29 extra-points. Since he was unable to seize the role, Cleveland ended up drafting Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert in the fifth-round of this year's draft. The latter likely has a leg up on the competition given his pedigree and impressive minicamp performance so far, but Joseph is still the incumbent and will have an opportunity to compete for the job.

