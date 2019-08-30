Joseph did not play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Lions.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens abandoned his plan to let Joseph handle the kicking chores Thursday in order to get one more look at rookie Austin Seibert, who was a perfect 2-of-2 on field goals and extra points. Kitchens will soon make his decision on the Browns' placekicker for Week 1. Both have struggled at times during the preseason, so one option is to wait and see which kickers become available after roster cuts this weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...

  • darren-waller-1400.jpg

    Deep sleeper Fantasy picks

    Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...