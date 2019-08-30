Browns' Greg Joseph: Doesn't play Thursday
Joseph did not play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Lions.
Head coach Freddie Kitchens abandoned his plan to let Joseph handle the kicking chores Thursday in order to get one more look at rookie Austin Seibert, who was a perfect 2-of-2 on field goals and extra points. Kitchens will soon make his decision on the Browns' placekicker for Week 1. Both have struggled at times during the preseason, so one option is to wait and see which kickers become available after roster cuts this weekend.
