Joseph was four-for-four on extra points in Sunday's win over the Falcons.

Joseph was never called on to kick a field goal Sunday, instead simply doing his part on extra points. He's connecting on 85 percent of his field goals this season, including a long of 51 yards. Looking ahead, the Joseph and the Browns have a Week 11 bye before taking on the Bengals in Week 12.

