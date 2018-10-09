Browns' Greg Joseph: Hits game-winner
Joseph made two of three field-goal attempts, including a game-winning 37-yarder in overtime in Sunday's 12-9 victory over the Ravens. He also missed his lone PAT attempt.
Though Joseph missed a field goal and an extra point, he converted when it counted most, though it was anything but pretty. The rookie kicker is now six of seven on field goals for the season.
