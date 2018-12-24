Joseph converted two of three extra-point attempts and connected on field goals of 37 and 31 yards during Sunday's 26-18 win over the Bengals.

It was Joseph's fourth missed extra point of the season. He's actually been more accurate kicking field goals, 16 for 18, than extra points, 22 for 26, this season. The rookie ends his season against the Ravens next Sunday, a team against which he connected on two of three targets and missed an extra point in a Week 5 win.