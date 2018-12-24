Browns' Greg Joseph: Misses extra point in win
Joseph converted two of three extra-point attempts and connected on field goals of 37 and 31 yards during Sunday's 26-18 win over the Bengals.
It was Joseph's fourth missed extra point of the season. He's actually been more accurate kicking field goals, 16 for 18, than extra points, 22 for 26, this season. The rookie ends his season against the Ravens next Sunday, a team against which he connected on two of three targets and missed an extra point in a Week 5 win.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16