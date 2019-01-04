Joseph missed a field goal while converting all three of his extra points during Sunday's 26-24 finale loss to the Ravens.

Joseph -- who was added to the roster ahead of Week 3 -- showed some promise in his rookie season with the Browns, hitting 17 of 20 field goals and 25 of 29 PATs. Cleveland may be on the prowl this offseason for a kicker with more experience, but it's not unreasonable to assume Joseph will be back with the team in 2019.