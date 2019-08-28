Joseph made 3-of-5 field-goal attempts during Tuesday's practice session, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Joseph missed from 43 and 48 yards, adding more misses to a camp full of them. The pressure is on Joseph this week after Austin Seibert, who executed all the kicks last week, connected on all four attempts in a loss to the Buccaneers. Head coach Freddie Kitchens is expected to grant Joseph all the kicking opportunities Thursday against the Lions, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The coach was quick to point out that the competition for the placekicking job is not over.

