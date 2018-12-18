Browns' Greg Joseph: Nails 40-yarder in win
Joseph converted a 40-yard field goal and both of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.
Joseph hasn't missed a field goal since Oct. 28 against the Steelers, though he's only attempted four since then. While his opportunities have been scarce, he's proved to be a capable kicker in the NFL.
