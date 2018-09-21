Joseph converted both of his field goals and one extra-point attempt during Thursday's 21-17 win against the Jets.

In Joseph's first game as an NFL kicker, he did what Zane Gonzalez struggled to do -- put the ball through the uprights. Even though the Browns currently lead the league in field-goal attempts, Joseph shouldn't be considered a reliable fantasy kicker until his sample size of success grows a bit larger.

