Browns' Greg Joseph: No field goals in Week 7
Joseph didn't attempt a field goal but made all three of his extra-points during Sunday's 26-23 loss to Tampa Bay.
Joseph has just three field goals over his last three games. as the opportunities have eluded him and the Browns. The rookie kicker is eight of nine on field goals in five games this season.
