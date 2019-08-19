Browns' Greg Joseph: Struggling in competition
Coach Freddie Kitchens dismissed the idea of bringing in a new kicker Monday despite Joseph and Austin Seibert both struggling in training camp, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Joseph missed two field-goal attempts during Monday's practice and has missed a kick in both of Cleveland's preseason games. The second-year pro, who went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic in 2018, converted 17 of 20 field-goal tries and 24 of 28 extra-point attempts across 14 games with the Browns last year. He's competing for the starting job with Seibert, a rookie fifth-round pick.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Get Goff
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...
-
Fantasy football prep: Rookie RBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and what it means for the regular season.
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...