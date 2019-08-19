Coach Freddie Kitchens dismissed the idea of bringing in a new kicker Monday despite Joseph and Austin Seibert both struggling in training camp, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Joseph missed two field-goal attempts during Monday's practice and has missed a kick in both of Cleveland's preseason games. The second-year pro, who went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic in 2018, converted 17 of 20 field-goal tries and 24 of 28 extra-point attempts across 14 games with the Browns last year. He's competing for the starting job with Seibert, a rookie fifth-round pick.