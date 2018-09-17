Browns' Greg Joseph: Taking over kicker duties in Cleveland
Joseph is signing with the Browns, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
The Browns brought Joseph in for a workout Monday in the wake of Zane Gonzalez's brutal showing during Sunday's three-point loss to the Saints. Joseph, an undrafted rookie out of Florida Atlantic, went three-for-three with the Dolphins this preseason -- notably connecting on attempts from 48 and 54 yards -- and will now take over kicking duties for the Browns. It's not advisable to consider him a starting fantasy option out of the gate, though it's worth keeping in mind that Cleveland is tied with the fourth-most field-goal attempts through the first two weeks of the 2018 campaign.
