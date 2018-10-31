Browns' Greg Joseph: Two misses in loss
Joseph missed one of his three field-goal attempts as well as his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 33-18 loss to the Steelers.
Joseph converted from 34 and 45 yards, but missed wide right from 41 yards on his final field-goal effort. With a missed extra point as well, Joseph is left with 36 points through six games.
