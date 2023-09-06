Newsome (groin) was absent from the Browns' injury report Wednesday ahead of Week 1 versus the Bengals.
Though he dealt with a groin injury in August, Newsome looks to be healthy enough to play Sunday versus Cincinnati. Even if fellow starter Denzel Ward (concussion) is 100 percent, Newsome is going to have his hands full against Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
