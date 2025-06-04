Newsome (hamstring) participated during OTAs on Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Newsome spent the last four games of Cleveland's 2024 season on its injured reserve list with a hamstring issue, but he's now back in football shape for offseason workouts. He's also entering the final year of his rookie contract having established himself as a quality starter. He projects to start again in 2025 alongside Martin Emerson and reigning Pro Bowler Denzel Ward.