Newsome (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Buffalo, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Newsome was officially diagnosed with a concussion after being involved in a collision during practice Friday, per Poisal. As a result, the second-year corner will miss Sunday's contest and look to clear the league's protocols ahead of Cleveland's Week 12 contest versus Tampa Bay. Newsome has recorded 24 tackles, 0.5 sacks and one pass defended over nine starts this season, and his absence will leave the Browns' defense short-handed against Buffalo's prolific passing attack.