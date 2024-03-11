Newsome is entering his fourth year and is extension eligible, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports. He finished 2023 with 49 tackles, 14 passes defensed, two interceptions, one touchdown and .5 sacks over 14 games.

Newsome made some big plays for the Browns in 2023, including a pick-six in a Week 10 win over the Ravens, but there was also a few disappointing games. Most notably, the 45-14 playoff loss to Houston. He allowed four catches on five targets and was unable to track down tight end Dalton Schultz on a 37-yard touchdown. Pro Football Focus rated him 18th of 20 defenders in the game. As the third member in what is considered the strongest part of the Browns' defense, Newsome should play a key role as a slot cornerback, regardless of whether the team picks up his fifth-year option.