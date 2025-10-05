Newsome (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings in London.

Newsome took a questionable tag into the weekend after he was limited in practices Thursday and Friday due to the hamstring issue, but the injury wasn't considered serious enough to keep him off the field Sunday. The 25-year-old has played 90-plus percent of the defensive snaps in each of Cleveland's first four games, tallying 17 tackles and two passes defensed.