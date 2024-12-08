Newsome injured his hamstring in Sunday's 27-7 loss to the Steelers, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Newsome was able to finish out the contest, but he apparently picked up a hamstring injury in the process. He finished the game with two solo tackles. More clarity on his status will come during the week, but Cameron Mitchell would likely be next in line at slot cornerback if needed.
