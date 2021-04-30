The Browns selected Newsome in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 26th overall.

The Browns already have one star corner in Denzel Ward, so Newsome could pair with him to make one of the league's more intimidating corner duos with a little luck. Newsome (6-foot, 192 pounds) was the top defender in a strong Northwestern secondary, where his 4.39 speed made it difficult to get open. The Browns plan to protect leads after a promising 2020 showing under coach Kevin Stefanski, and Newsome should be useful toward that end.