Newsome logged two tackles (one solo), including 0.5 sacks, and an interceptions in Cleveland's 33-31 win versus the Ravens on Sunday.

Newsome came up big for the Browns in their win intercepting Lamar Jackson for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to cut the lead down to just one point. This was the first interception of the 2021 first-round pick's career, and he'll look to build off this strong performance against the Steelers next week.