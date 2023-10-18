Newsome (hamstring) was a non-participant at the Browns' practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Newsome popped up on the injury report to open the week with a hamstring injury and he was unable to be a part of Cleveland's first practice ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Colts. The cornerback will have two more chances to return to the practice field and his status for Week 7 is worth monitoring. If Newsome can't go, Cameron Mitchell could step in to a starting role in the Browns' secondary versus Indianapolis.