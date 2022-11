Newsome (concussion) did not participate at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Newsome sustained a concussion during practice ahead of Cleveland's loss to Buffalo in Week 11, and he now appears to be in jeopardy of missing a second consecutive game with that injury. If the sophomore first-rounder can't go in Week 12, Greedy Williams would likely be in line for fill-in reps on the boundaries.