Newsome (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Newsome sustained a concussion back in Week 10 versus Miami, and he's since been unable to practice in any capacity leading up to this weekend's matchup against Tampa Bay. In his absence, Denzel Ward, A.J. Green and Martin Emerson are once again slated to handle Cleveland's cornerback duties.