Newsome doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Houston, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Newsome, who's missed two straight games due to a concussion, returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant and logged back-to-back full participations to end Week 13 prep, clearing him for Sunday's matchup. Across nine appearances, the second-year cornerback has totaled 24 tackles, one pass defense and half a sack while playing nearly every defensive snap.