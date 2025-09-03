Newsome (shoulder) did not appear on Wednesday's injury report.

Newsome was sidelined for most of August due to a shoulder issue, but his absence from Wednesday's practice report indicates that he is past the injury and should play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Bengals. Newsome is coming off a 2024 regular season in which he logged career lows in total tackles (27) and pass defenses (five) across 13 games. The 2021 first-rounder is expected to start the season at outside corner opposite Denzel Ward.