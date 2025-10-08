Newsome recorded six tackles and one pass defensed in Week 5's 21-17 loss to Minnesota.

Newsome entered the game as questionable due to a hamstring injury, but he was on the field for all 65 of Cleveland's defensive snaps. He has 23 tackles and three passes defensed through five games. Newsome has shown slight improvement in the areas of coverage and reception percentage coming off a down year, but he's in the final year of a contract and the 1-4 Browns may shop him.