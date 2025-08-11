Newsome (shoulder) was a limited participant in Monday's training camp practice, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Newsome has been sidelined due to a shoulder injury, which caused him to miss Friday's preseason game against the Panthers. He managed to return for Monday's practice, albeit in a limited capacity, but it's a step in the right direction for the 2021 first-rounder. Newsome's practice participation over the coming week will indicate his chances of playing in the Browns' next preseason game against the Eagles on Saturday.