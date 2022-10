Newsome (oblique) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game versus Cincinnati, Anthony Poisal of the team's official site reports.

Even though he did play all but one snap in Week 7 at Baltimore, it seems Newsome is in some jeopardy of missing his first game action of the 2022 season Monday. The 2021 first-rounder's status will be one to watch ahead of kickoff Monday night, as Denzel Ward (concussion) has already been ruled out.