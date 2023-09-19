Newsome is considered questionable to return to Monday's tilt with the Titans due to an elbow injury, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.
Newsome recorded three solo tackles before exiting the game. The severity of his elbow injury is not known at this time. While he is sidelined, Mike Ford will be a candidate to see increased snaps.
More News
-
Browns' Greg Newsome: Appears clear for Sunday•
-
Browns' Greg Newsome: Returning to practice this week•
-
Browns' Greg Newsome: Has groin injury•
-
Browns' Greg Newsome: No injury designation•
-
Browns' Greg Newsome: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Greg Newsome: Missing second straight outing•