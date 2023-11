Newsome recorded seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's Week 12 loss to the Broncos.

He added one pass breakup. The seven tackles were a new season-best for the 2021 first-rounder. Newsome has battled elbow, hamstring and groin injuries this season but has appeared in nine of 11 contests, recording 32 tackles (21 solo), five pass breakups, one interception that he returned for a touchdown and 0.5 sacks.