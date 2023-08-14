Newsome (groin) is expected to resume practicing this week, Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports.com reports.

Newsome has missed more than a week of practice due to a groin injury, but he's expected to get back on the field this week. It remains to be seen whether the 2021 first-round pick will be able to be cleared in time for Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, but if not he'll have one more exhibition match, Aug. 26 versus the Chiefs, before the regular season kicks off. The Browns are counting on Newsome to start across from Denzel Ward.