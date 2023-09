Newsome (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Titans, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Newsome was injured in the Week 2 loss to the Steelers and will now miss Sunday's date with the Titans. He's been occupying slot coverage duties for Cleveland this season. All three of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Treylon Burks and DeAndre Hopkins have seen significant usage out of the slot for Tennessee.