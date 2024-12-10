Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Newsome (hamstring) will "miss time," but Stefanski was uncertain how long the cornerback will be sidelined, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Newsome limped off the field with 2:53 remaining in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers after feeling a "pop" in his hamstring. He previously injured the hamstring while training in the offseason, eventually requiring surgery and missing the entire preseason slate of games. With the Browns having been eliminated from the postseason following the Week 14 loss, it would not be surprising if Newsome is held out for the final four games. He has one interception, five passes defensed and 27 tackles through 13 games played.