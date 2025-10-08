Browns' Greg Newsome: Still nursing hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newsome (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Newsome entered Week 5 as questionable due a hamstring injury, but he was cleared to play against the Vikings and finished with six tackles (four solo) and one pass defense while playing every single defensive snap. He's still working through the injury, but unless he logs a DNP over the next two practices, Newsome is on track to play against the Steelers on Sunday.
