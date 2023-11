Newsome (groin) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Newsome missed Week 9 against the Cardinals with the injury, but he returned for the team's Week 10 win over the Ravens despite logging limited practices throughout the week. The Browns are still being cautious though with their 2021 first-round selection, and he's likely on the right side of questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.