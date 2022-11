Newsome (concussion) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Bills, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Newsome is being evaluated for a concussion following a collision in Friday's practice, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. If the 22-year-old is eventually forced to miss his first game of the 2022-23 campaign this Sunday, then Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams and Martin Emerson would be in line to command the majority of Cleveland's cornerback duties.