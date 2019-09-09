Robinson won't be suspended after being ejected from Sunday's loss to the Titans, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Robinson is reportedly facing a fine after kicking an opponent Week 1 but won't miss any time. It's positive news for Cleveland's offense, which has questionable depth behind Robinson especially with Kendall Lamm (knee) injured.

