Robinson confirmed he won't start at left tackle for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

It appears Justin McCray will start at left tackle if Kendall Lamm (knee) is inactive. The Browns have had plenty of injury issues on their offensive front, so it wouldn't be surprising if Robinson's tapped in at some point.

