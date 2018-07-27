Browns' Greg Robinson: Carted off Friday
Robinson was carted off the field on Friday due to a head injury, Pat McManamon of ESPN.com reports.
Robinson appeared to have suffered a concussion, though he'll undergo tests to confirm that diagnosis. Signed in June, Robinson had been taking reps with the second unit during the first few days of camp. If he did suffer a concussion he'll likely miss at least a few days to a week of practice, during which time Victor Salako or Desmond Harrison will figure to see some extra reps.
