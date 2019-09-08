Robinson was ejected from Sunday's game against the Titans for kicking an opponent, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Robinson was involved in a scuffle in the second quarter, where he appeared to kick a Titan player. He could be subject to supplemental discipline following the ejection. Kendall Lamm stepped in at left tackle with Robinson out.

